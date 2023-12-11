According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107 at 10.30 am

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 107 x 00:00

Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Monday morning.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's air quality continued to be 'moderate' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 107 at 10.30 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Saturday showed Worli's AQI as 81 and Borivali's AQI as 80. Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI improved to 'good' category at 95. While Sewri's AQI and Sion's AQI were in the 'moderate' category at 150 and 122, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar's AQI slipped to the 'moderate' category at 170.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the sky will remain clear today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in several parts of Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 346, in the RK Puram area at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the CPCB. The AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 310 at 8 am, according to CPCB data. According to CPCB, the AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 328 in the morning.

Pictures from India Gate showed a thick layer of fog in the area, resulting in low visibility.

Meanwhile, air quality in certain parts of the city witnessed some improvement, as AQI in the Ashok Vihar area was recorded in the 'poor' category at 298 at 8:00 am, as compared to AQI on Sunday recorded at 327 at 8:00 am. Similarly, air quality in Narela saw a negligible improvement as the AQI in the area came down from 'very poor' at 331 on Sunday to 'poor' at 300 on Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Earlier on Sunday, the overall air quality index in the national capital slipped to the 'very poor' category, the CPCB informed.

(With inputs from Agencies)