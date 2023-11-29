Mumbai's air quality remains 'satisfactory'; BKC fares the worst with AQI 205

Mumbaikars received relief as the air quality of the city has been satisfactory for four consecutive days; on Wednesday morning city recorded an Air Quality Index of 87.

Representative Image

Mumbaikars received relief as the air quality of the city has been 'satisfactory' since it received intermittent moderate rainfall over the weekend. According to the SAMEER App, the city's air quality continues to be 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index of 87. Although, on Wednesday morning, a light haze had settled over the city.

Although the city's AQI was satisfactory, a handful of areas across the city witnessed worsening air quality with Bandra Kurla Complex being the worst hit. BKC which remained in the 'moderate' category was pushed to 'poor' with an AQI of 205.

Meanwhile, Kurla, Borivali, Colaba, Shivaji Nagar and Kandivali areas witnessed 'moderate' air quality with their AQI standing at 101, 116, 105, 121 and 105 respectively.

Thane reported 'satisfactory' air quality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with its AQI at 99, data collected by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. Navi Mumbai's air quality was pushed to 'moderate' with an AQI of 136. Apart from Vashi and Nerul nodes, Kalamboli nodes reported 'moderate' air quality with AQI at 196, 171 and 197 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Meanwhile, the state government is still mulling over lasting solutions to the persistent air pollution issue after this year's post-monsoon spike. The six tech-based strategies mooted earlier also involved fitting air filters and following through on it, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking has fit eight buses with air filters and 13 more are set for installation, revealed a BEST official.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecasted that the city will see a partly cloudy sky. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius respectively, the weather department said.

