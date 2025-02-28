The new cashless payment system aims to reduce wait times and offer passengers a smoother, more convenient parking experience, an official CSMIA statement said

In a significant move towards smart mobility and digital transformation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has launched an automated digital payment system for parking at its Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility, an official CSMIA statement said on Friday.

It said that the new cashless payment system aims to reduce wait times and offer passengers a smoother, more convenient parking experience.

The statement further said that as part of the Government of India’s Digital India initiative, passengers can now pay for parking using a variety of digital options, including mobile wallets, debit/credit cards, UPI, or other online payment methods. To make the process even faster, all customer lanes at the MLCP are equipped with FASTag counters, allowing users to enter and exit the parking facility without manual intervention. FASTag users at the MLCP can now enjoy an automated parking experience, without the need for cash or card payments.

It said that currently, 66 per cent of the passengers at CSMIA’s MLCP prefer using FASTag for payments, while 10-15 per cent use UPI or credit/debit cards.

Additionally, 5 per cent of users pre-book their parking slots. With 85 per cent of passengers already opting for cashless transactions, CSMIA is working to eliminate cash payments completely by encouraging more passengers to use digital payment methods.

"CSMIA aims to further eliminate the use of cash by partnering with stakeholders and encouraging customers to adopt automated digital payment methods. However, those passengers who still opt to pay in cash must do so at the designated central payment stations only," the statement said.

A spokesperson for CSMIA commented, “Mumbai airport continues to set new benchmarks in smart airport solutions, improving efficiency, transparency, and sustainability through digital innovation. Our move to digital payment at the MLCP reflects our commitment to offering a modern, efficient parking experience for our passengers.”

CSMIA encourages all passengers to embrace these new digital payment options as part of its ongoing effort to deliver a world-class travel experience. The airport encourages passengers to adopt the new digital payment options. CSMIA remains dedicated to delivering a world-class experience for all travellers, the statement said.