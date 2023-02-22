Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar

New glass facade double decker buses have features keeping in mind the city’s road conditions

Mumbai’s first AC electric bus near Mumbai CSMT. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

From steel protection bars to bumpers and route indicators, to more seats—here’s how the new glass façade double-decker was readied for Mumbai’s tough roads before it entered public service on Tuesday. It will ply between CSMT and the NCPA.

Given the terrain of the city, the regular double decker buses already here had faced peculiar problems from low hanging tree branches scraping the roof tops to speed breakers causing damage. But these buses were made road worthy after numerous customisations over the years.

“The new buses too have been customised and are fit for Mumbai's roads. Steel bars have been put on the top to protect the front from trees,” BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra told mid-day.



People inside the bus

The new AC electric buses have also been raised in height with proper bumpers as per height standards so that bumps will not affect the rides, an official said. The ticket fares will the same as of the current double decker buses. The front seats on the upper deck of the bus are a nostalgic attraction, which were missing in the original bus.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Travel in BEST's first AC double-decker e-bus in south Mumbai

“Two of the front row seats on the upper deck were removed in a bus introduced last year to make way for the front staircase. But there was huge demand from commuters for these seats which is why we decided to include one extra front-row seat tweaking the staircase,” he added. In addition to this, seats for the handicapped have been added in the empty space above the front wheels on the lower deck of the bus.