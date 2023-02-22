Breaking News
Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar
Mumbai Crime: The scamsters who targetted rich held
Mumbai: Juhu residents take the fight online, give alternatives
Mumbai Crime: Promised a job, woman sold for marriage at Rs 2L by insta friend
HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar

Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar

Updated on: 22 February,2023 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

New glass facade double decker buses have features keeping in mind the city’s road conditions

Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar

Mumbai’s first AC electric bus near Mumbai CSMT. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


From steel protection bars to bumpers and route indicators, to more seats—here’s how the new glass façade double-decker was readied for Mumbai’s tough roads before it entered public service on Tuesday. It will ply between CSMT and the NCPA.


Given the terrain of the city, the regular double decker buses already here had faced peculiar problems from low hanging tree branches scraping the roof tops to speed breakers causing damage. But these buses were made road worthy after numerous customisations over the years. 



“The new buses too have been customised and are fit for Mumbai's roads. Steel bars have been put on the top to protect the front from trees,” BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra told mid-day.


People inside the bus
People inside the bus

The new AC electric buses have also been raised in height with proper bumpers as per height standards so that bumps will not affect the rides, an official said. The ticket fares will the same as of the current double decker buses. The front seats on the upper deck of the bus are a nostalgic attraction, which were missing in the original bus.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Travel in BEST's first AC double-decker e-bus in south Mumbai

“Two of the front row seats on the upper deck were removed in a bus introduced last year to make way for the front staircase. But there was huge demand from commuters for these seats which is why we decided to include one extra front-row seat tweaking the staircase,” he added. In addition to this, seats for the handicapped have been added in the empty space above the front wheels on the lower deck of the bus.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK