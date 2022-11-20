×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais first park for specially abled children opens in Bandra West

Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens in Bandra West

Premium

Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nidhi Lodaya | nidhi.lodaya@mid-day.com

Top

We spent an afternoon in Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children to see whether it’s really is as fun as promised

Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens in Bandra West

Ishaan Saxena went straight to the wheels attached to the wall as soon as he entered the park and spent a lot of time spinning them. The 12-year-old is on the autism spectrum. He also spent time moving the basketballs through the metal channel


At 4pm on Thursday, the children’s section on the left side of Joggers Park bustles with children of varying ages. Bang opposite, the colourful, new play area is desolate. At around 4.30pm, 12-year-old Ishaan Saxena enters and looks around cautiously. The spinning wheels, perched on a red wall at the end of the narrow play area catch his eye. His mother and caretaker follow.

bandra brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai aaditya thackeray news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK