Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens in Bandra West

We spent an afternoon in Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children to see whether it’s really is as fun as promised

Ishaan Saxena went straight to the wheels attached to the wall as soon as he entered the park and spent a lot of time spinning them. The 12-year-old is on the autism spectrum. He also spent time moving the basketballs through the metal channel

At 4pm on Thursday, the children’s section on the left side of Joggers Park bustles with children of varying ages. Bang opposite, the colourful, new play area is desolate. At around 4.30pm, 12-year-old Ishaan Saxena enters and looks around cautiously. The spinning wheels, perched on a red wall at the end of the narrow play area catch his eye. His mother and caretaker follow.

