Mumbai’s TPR rises but Covid-19 cases see marginal fall

At least 23 of the patients needed hospitalisation and 1 was put on oxygen support

A woman gets her shot at a BMC health post in Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai’s Test Positivity Rate jumped to 6 per cent with 407 new Covid-19 patients reported from 6,729 samples tested on Monday. One patient died due to the disease. At least 23 of the patients needed hospitalisation and 1 was put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is now 11,27,954.

Currently, there are 2,977 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 260 are being treated in hospitals and 13 are on oxygen support. A 75-year-old man suffering from other ailments died. The total death count due to Covid is now 19,660. In the past 24 hours, 163 patients recovered after which the total recovery count is 11,05,317. On Monday the state reported 1,005 new Covid cases after which the total count went up to 80,60,737. At least 1,044 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 79,00,626.

On Monday there were four deaths reported in the state. Apart from one in Mumbai; Raigad, Panvel and Beed each reported one death. The total death toll stood at 1,48,143 and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 1,005 cases in the state, 607 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 147 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

80,60,737

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

607

Total no. of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

1

No of deaths in city on Monday

163

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Monday