Thane records 169 new Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 1,009

Updated on: 08 August,2022 09:14 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,009 active Covid-19 cases as compared to 925 the previous day

Thane district has reported 169 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,35,293, as per the health bulletin on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,009 active Covid-19 cases as compared to 925 the previous day, he said.

There was no report of any death on Sunday and the Covid-19 fatality toll in the district stood at 11,931.


The recovery count has reached 7,22,936, the official added. 

