Thane records 169 new Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 1,009

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,009 active Covid-19 cases as compared to 925 the previous day

Representative image

Thane district has reported 169 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,35,293, as per the health bulletin on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,009 active Covid-19 cases as compared to 925 the previous day, he said.

There was no report of any death on Sunday and the Covid-19 fatality toll in the district stood at 11,931.

The recovery count has reached 7,22,936, the official added.

Also read: Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries



On Sunday, Covid-19 testing numbers went down but cases rose to above 450. In the past 24 hours, 465 new cases have been reported out of 8,261 samples tested. The testing positivity rate was 5.62 per cent.

On Sunday, out of 465 fresh cases, 36 patients needed hospitalisation and nine were put on oxygen support. The total tally went up to 1,127,547.

Currently, there are 2,734 active patients in Mumbai out of which 240 are taking treatment in hospitals and 15 patients are on oxygen support. The city reported 1 death in the past 24 hours. An 80-year-old woman suffering from other ailments died. The total death count due to Covid-19 stood at 19,659. In the past 24 hours, 321 patients recovered from Covid-19 after which the total recovery count reached 1,105,154.