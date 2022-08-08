Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries

Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway, the health department report said. The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 275 and of BA.2.75 patients to 250. Maharashtra is now left with 12,011 active cases

A beneficiary gets his booster shot at a camp on the zoo premises. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Sunday, COVID testing numbers went down but cases rose to above 450. In the past 24 hours, 465 new cases have been reported out of 8,261 samples tested. The testing positivity rate was 5.62 per cent.

On Sunday, out of 465 fresh cases, 36 patients needed hospitalisation and nine were put on oxygen support. The total COVID tally went up to 1,127,547.

Currently, there are 2,734 active patients in Mumbai out of which 240 are taking treatment in hospitals and 15 patients are on oxygen support. The city reported 1 death in the past 24 hours. An 80-year-old woman suffering from other ailments died. The total death count due to COVID stood at 19,659. In the past 24 hours, 321 patients recovered from COVID after which the total recovery count reached 1,105,154.

The state on Sunday reported 1,812 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 80,59,732 and the toll to 1,48,139, the state health department said. A day earlier, the state had reported 1,931 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities

The department also said 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state. All these cases are from Pune.

“Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway,” the health department report said. The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 275 and of BA.2.75 patients to 250. Maharashtra is now left with 12,011 active cases.

Of the 1,812 cases, the highest 740 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 336 in the Pune circle, 303 in the Nagpur circle, 156 in the Nashik circle, 95 in the Latur circle, 76 in the Akola circle, 64 in the Kolhapur circle, and 42 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

The lone COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported in Mumbai city, the department said.

A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said.