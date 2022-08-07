Maharashtra reports 1,812 Covid-19 cases, one death

The state public health department further stated that 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in Maharashtra. All cases were dected from Pune

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 1,812 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the state health department release mentioned.

Presently, the Covid-19 cases tally increased to 80,59,732 and the toll to 1,48,139. Maharashtra has around 12,011 active cases.

The state public health department further stated that 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in Maharashtra. All cases were dected from Pune.

"Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said. The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 275 and of BA.2.75 patients to 250.

Of the 1,812 cases, the highest 740 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 336 in the Pune circle, 303 in the Nagpur circle, 156 in the Nashik circle, 95 in the Latur circle, 76 in the Akola circle, 64 in the Kolhapur circle, and 42 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

The lone Covid-19 fatality in the state was reported in Mumbai city, the department said.

A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said.

The state's recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)