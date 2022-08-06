Breaking News
Mumbai logs 486 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 06 August,2022 07:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 30 and August 5 was 0.030 per cent

Mumbai logs 486 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 486 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, as per the BMC's health bulletin.  The Covid-19 cases tally in the city increased to 11,27,082 and the toll to 19,658, till date. Of the 486 cases, only 37 are symptomatic.

The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 30 and August 5 was 0.030 per cent.

Also Read: Nashik sees 89 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries; active tally now 484


Around 284 patients recovered in the day and the total recovered patients count increased to 11,04,833, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,591.

The caseload doubling time was 2,329 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,931 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths. According to the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, 14 patients of BA.5 and 35 patients of BA.2.75 have been found in the state.

