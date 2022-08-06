Nashik sees 89 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries; active tally now 484

So far, 4,70,823 persons have been discharged post-recovery

Representative image.

The Covid-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,80,209 on Saturday with the addition of 89 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Retaining wall of building collapses in Ghatkopar, none injured

So far, 4,70,823 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 90 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 484, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.