Updated on: 06 August,2022 05:34 PM IST  |  Nashik
So far, 4,70,823 persons have been discharged post-recovery

Nashik sees 89 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries; active tally now 484

Representative image.


The Covid-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,80,209 on Saturday with the addition of 89 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

So far, 4,70,823 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 90 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 484, he added.


