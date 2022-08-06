Breaking News
Mumbai: Retaining wall of building collapses in Ghatkopar, none injured

Updated on: 06 August,2022 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place around 1.00 pm when the retaining wall of building no 42 collapsed

Mumbai: Retaining wall of building collapses in Ghatkopar, none injured

A retaining wall of a building collapsed near Sahakar Market area in Ghatkopar East on Saturday afternoon, a BMC official said.

"The incident took place around 1.00 pm when the retaining wall of building no 42 collapsed. The incident was reported by CP control," an official said.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police and BMC officials reached the spot on being alerted.


There were no reports of anyone getting injured.

