Retaining wall of lake collapses amid heavy rains in Thane

Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, told PTI that the retaining wall of Siddheshwar Talao in Patil Wadi collapsed around 5.15 pm

Heavy waterlogging on a road following monsoon rains in Thane. Pic/PTI

A retaining wall of a lake collapsed amid heavy downpour in Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, reported PTI.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The official further said that the portion of the wall that collapsed was 15 feet by 6 feet and the remaining portion of the structure is also in a precarious state.

Teams of local firemen and RDMC are clearing out the debris in the area, Avinash Sawant told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)