Maharashtra: Thane records 546 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 5,110

As one patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count reached 11,907, while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 7,10,948, according to health officials

Representation Pic

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,28,511, a health official told PTI said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 5,110 active cases in the district, he said. As one patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count reached 11,907, while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 7,10,948, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 978 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths taking the caseload to 11,13,470 and death toll to 19,612. The number of active cases also fell below 10,000. There are 9,710 active cases in the city, according to a civic official.

Daily cases dropped by 22.6 per cent from Thursday, when the city had recorded 1,265 new cases, a civic official told the PTI.