Mumbai reports 978 more Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The number of active cases also fell below 10,000. There are 9,710 active cases in the city, according to a civic official

Mumbai on Friday reported fewer than 1,000 cases after five days. The city reported reported 978 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths taking the caseload to 11,13,470 and death toll to 19,612. The number of active cases also fell below 10,000. There are 9,710 active cases in the city, according to a civic official.

Daily cases dropped by 22.6 per cent from Thursday, when the city had recorded 1,265 new cases, a civic official told the PTI.

As per the official data, the city logged 45,619 coronavirus cases and 44 fatalities in June against 5,979 cases and three fatalities in May.

A total of 1,75,38,896 swab samples have been tested in the city so far, with addition of 12,452 coronavirus tests carried out during the day. The dip in new infections also brought down the positivity rate to 7.8 percent from 9.9 percent the day before.

At least 1,896 patients recovered from the infection since the previous evening, taking the count of recoveries to 10,84,148. The recovery rate in the city now stands at 97 percent.

Of the latest cases, 924 patients were asymptomatic, while only 54 were hospitalized and four of them were put on oxygen support, according to the PTI.

Out of 24,787 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients, 594 are occupied and only 66 patients are on oxygen support.

The overall growth rate of cases dipped to 0.125 per cent for the period between June 24-30, from 0.141 per cent the day before, and the caseload doubling rate improved to 526 days from 470 days.

