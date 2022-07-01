Maharashtra political crisis: Ekanth Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the Assembly on July 4

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


The Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra will face the floor test on July 4, an official said on Friday.

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed the nomination on Friday for the post of Assembly Speaker, the official said. Election for the post, if needed, will be held on July 3, when the special two-day session of the House begins, he said.




The position has been vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned from the post in February last year.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the Assembly on July 4, the official, a senior functionary in Vidhan Bhawan, said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

