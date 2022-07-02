Breaking News
Thane: Sex racket busted in Mira Road; one held

Updated on: 02 July,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

Senior inspector Devidas Handore told PTI that acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Friday laid a trap

The police have busted a sex racket in Mira Road area of Thane district and arrested a woman involved in the operation.

Senior inspector Devidas Handore told PTI that acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Friday laid a trap and apprehended the accused woman.




The accused would allegedly forward pictures of women on WhatsApp to her prospective customers, he said, adding that three women were rescued from the racket.


An offence under the provisions of the IPC and PITA Act has been registered against the arrested woman with the Mira Road police station, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

