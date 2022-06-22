Breaking News
Sex worker attacked in Thane; case registered against 4 people

Updated on: 22 June,2022 11:28 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI

The incident took place in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Sunday and based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case against a couple and two other persons on Tuesday, an official from Bhiwandi police station said

Representative Image


Four persons allegedly attacked a 23-year-old woman working as a commercial sex worker over a monetary dispute here in Maharashtra, police on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Sunday and based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case against a couple and two other persons on Tuesday, an official from Bhiwandi police station said. The accused allegedly pulled the woman by her hair, dragged her out of her house and beat her up, the victim said in the complaint.




The accused also allegedly manhandled another sex worker, who came to rescue her, the official said. Following the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against the four accused under relevant provisions, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.


