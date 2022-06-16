Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial

16 June,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

The court said that the minor's sole testimony is reliable and sufficient to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt

Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial

A 23-year-old garment salesman has been sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor customer while helping her try out a garment.

The salesman had claimed the girl's mother had falsely implicated him after he refused to offer her a discount.  However, special Judge Anis A J Khan, in his order, said a mother will not put her daughter's "chastity at stake" just for a price discount.




