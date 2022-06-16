Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial

The court said that the minor's sole testimony is reliable and sufficient to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt

Representational images

A 23-year-old garment salesman has been sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor customer while helping her try out a garment.

The salesman had claimed the girl's mother had falsely implicated him after he refused to offer her a discount. However, special Judge Anis A J Khan, in his order, said a mother will not put her daughter's "chastity at stake" just for a price discount.

Also read: Mumbai: Kolkata woman in search of a job allegedly gangraped in Kurla; 4 held

Show full article