Nashik sees 93 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 485

Updated on: 05 August,2022 06:45 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery count rose by 127 during the day to reach 4,70,733, which left the district with an active tally of 485

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, the Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,80,120 after 93 cases were detected. The death toll remained unchanged at 8,902.

The recovery count rose by 127 during the day to reach 4,70,733, which left the district with an active tally of 485, he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2,024 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the state health department said. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

