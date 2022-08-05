Nashik sees 93 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 485

The recovery count rose by 127 during the day to reach 4,70,733, which left the district with an active tally of 485

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, the Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,80,120 after 93 cases were detected. The death toll remained unchanged at 8,902.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2,024 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the state health department said. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.