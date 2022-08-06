Covid-19: 14 new cases of BA.5 and 35 of BA.2.75 detected in Maharashtra

While one case of BA.2.75 is from Solapur and two cases from Akola, all remaining 46 cases (32 cases of BA.2.75 and 14 cases of BA.5) are from Pune

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 1,931 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, the state health department said. According to the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, 14 patients of BA.5 and 35 patients of BA.2.75 have been found in the state, the release further added.

While one case of BA.2.75 is from Solapur and two cases from Akola, all remaining 46 cases (32 cases of BA.2.75 and 14 cases of BA.5) are from Pune. These are positive cases from July 20 to 28, 2022. "Adding these cases, the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally in the state increases to 272 and that of BA.2.75 to 234," said the health official.

As per the state bulletin, a detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway.

Presently, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent. On Saturday, 1,953 recovered patients discharged in the state and the recovery rate is 98.01 per cent

Out of 8,34,01,169 laboratory samples 80,57,920 have been tested positive (09.66 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.