Mumbai sees significant rise in new Covid-19 cases, one death

A citizen gets his booster shot at a Byculla camp. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Wednesday the city witnessed a huge jump in Covid-19 cases. Mumbai reported 434 new cases from 10,725 samples tested. On July 9 Mumbai had reported 499 new cases in a single day from 10,431 samples tested. This is the first time since then that such high numbers were reported. Along with the cases, one death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai’s TPR is 4 per cent. Of the 434 fresh cases, 23 patients needed hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is 11,25,740. Currently, there are 2,106 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 219 are being treated in hospitals and 15 are on oxygen support. A 73-year-old man suffering from other ailments died. The total death count due to Covid is 19,652. In the past 24 hours, 282 patients recovered from Covid after which the total recovery count reached 11,03,982.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 fresh coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 80,52,103, while the death toll increased to 1,48,117, said the department in a bulletin. The state’s coronavirus fatality rate was 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.01 per cent, it said. As many as 2,187 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

