43 prisoners in Haridwar jail test positive for Covid

As many as 43 prisoners in district jail here tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday.

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said.

They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, he said.

A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.

