Mumbai is experiencing a winter chill with temperatures dropping to 16.5°C, marking the coldest November since 2016. Clear skies and steady daytime temperatures make it perfect for outdoor plans, but AQI at 110 calls for precautions

Mumbai, often celebrated for its tropical climate, is now experiencing an unusual winter chill. On 29th November, the Santacruz observatory recorded a seasonal low of 16.5°C. This marks the coldest November temperature in the city since 2016, when the mercury dipped to 16.3°C. However, the all-time November low remains unchallenged, with a record of 13.3°C on 19th November 1950.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assured that Mumbaikars can expect cold nights to persist in the coming days, with daytime temperatures remaining stable. Northern winds sweeping across the state are expected to prolong the chilly spell, particularly during the evenings and early mornings. According to the IMD, minimum temperatures in Mumbai are forecast to range between 15°C and 16°C until the end of November, with a gradual rise to 22°C–23°C anticipated by 4th December. Despite the cooler nights, maximum temperatures are likely to stay steady at around 32°C–33°C, offering relief to those concerned about daytime heat.

Mumbai weather overview

On Saturday, 30th November 2024, Mumbai's weather is pleasant, with a temperature of 24°C in the morning. The day’s temperature is expected to peak at 34°C, with a minimum of 19°C. Humidity levels are currently at 39%, and light winds of 9 km/h offer a refreshing breeze. For early risers, the sun made its appearance at 6:55 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Clear skies are predicted throughout the day, making it ideal for outdoor plans. However, do remember to carry sunscreen and sunglasses to protect yourself while enjoying the winter sunshine.

Sunday, 1st December, promises a similar pattern, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 34°C. Humidity is expected to increase slightly to 41%, ensuring a cool yet comfortable day ahead.

Today, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) stands at 110, categorised as moderate. While this level is an improvement compared to recent weeks, individuals with respiratory conditions, as well as children, are advised to take precautions. Wearing a mask while outdoors and avoiding heavy physical activity can help mitigate potential health concerns.

The chilly weather has brought a refreshing change to the city’s usual warmth, making this November a memorable one. As Mumbai transitions deeper into the winter season, residents can look forward to more cool nights and crisp mornings. With no significant increase in daytime temperatures predicted, the current spell offers a perfect opportunity for Mumbaikars to enjoy outdoor activities without the harsh sun bearing down.

Whether planning a weekend outing or just enjoying a casual stroll, the dream city’s weather is currently at its best—a delightful combination of cool breezes, clear skies, and manageable pollution levels.