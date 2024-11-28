According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City's temperature dips to 18.7 degrees; check temperature, AQI here x 00:00

Mumbai witnessed a notable dip in temperatures, with the minimum dropping to 18.7 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies on Thursday, November 28, with temperatures ranging from a cool 15 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 15 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 45 per cent. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 5:59 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 28, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 133 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Shivaji Nagar recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 230. Kandivali and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 117 and 156, respectively.

Kurla and Sion recorded 'moderate' air quality, with AQIs of 103 and 117.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 124, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 116.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.