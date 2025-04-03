The bill introduces reforms such as strengthening Waqf tribunals, setting fixed tenures for board members, and reducing mandatory contributions from Waqf institutions to boards from 7 to 5 per cent. It also mandates audits for institutions earning over Rs one lakh and establishes a centralised portal for property management

Several Ulemas gathered at Handiwala Masjid in the Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai on Thursday to denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, news agency ANI reported.



The protest was organised by the Raza Academy for exploring the legal avenues to challenge the legislation.



The bill introduces reforms such as strengthening Waqf tribunals, setting fixed tenures for board members, and reducing mandatory contributions from Waqf institutions to boards from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, ANI reported. It also mandates audits for institutions earning over Rs one lakh and establishes a centralised portal for property management.



The Waqf Bill has ignited criticism among the Opposition parties as well as members of the Muslim community. On March 17, the All India Muslim personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had staged demonstrations in New Delhi, demanding the bill's withdrawal.



On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lower House of Parliament sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.



The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The Waqf Bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.



It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.



Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Govt eyeing Waqf land, may turn to temple trust properties next: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Centre has its eye on the land of the Waqf boards, and it may turn its attention to the land of temples, churches and gurudwaras next.

His party opposed the BJP's "fraudulent" stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and "its ploy to take away [Waqf] land and give it to its industrialist friends," Thackeray said at a press conference here, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

"The concern about the Muslim community shown by the BJP and its allies supporting the bill will put Pakistan founder (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah to shame," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.



His remarks came as the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde sought to corner the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for 'abandoning' Hindutva and the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray in not supporting the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

"You are eyeing Waqf land, but temple trusts, churches, gurudwaras too have land. You may be eyeing us (lands of Hindu temples) as well. The bill was brought just for land. We have opposed this sham," said the former Maharashtra chief minister.

"If the Waqf bill is for the betterment of the Muslim community, who has abandoned Hindutva [by bringing it in]," Thackeray asked.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)