Updated on: 19 August,2024 03:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representational Pic/File

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra and predicted light rains in city. 


In its latest Mumbai weather updates, the IMD predicted that light rains were very likely in the Mumbai on Monday and a green alert was issued for the city.



The IMD stated that moderate rains were very likely in Palghar and Thane on Monday.


"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely," the IMD weather bulletin stated. 

Similar alerts were issued for several districts in Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

The weather department, in earlier bulletin predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain and thundershower in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.51 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 11.45 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While another high tide of about 4.10 metres is expected at 11.50 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.37 metres is expected at 5.50 pm today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple states across India including West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. Apart from these states, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and several parts of Southern India. The Northwestern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert, with forecasts predicting sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

Speaking on the forecast, IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura. Very heavy rainfall has been predicted here. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and the South peninsular area...In the Northwestern states like Uttar Pradesh, in the upcoming 5-7 days heavy rainfall is predicted...In Delhi NCR light rainfall is expected...."

