MVA pledges unity, govt says ‘come on!’

The budget session begins today amid allegations and power struggle between the two Sena factions

CM Eknath Shinde (extreme left), DCM Devendra Fadnavis (third from right) and other cabinet ministers at the customary tea party on the eve of the budget session, on Sunday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Shinde-Fadnavis government’s first budget session beginning on Monday promises to be yet another effort for the Opposition’s to keep a united face in view of the crisis one of its partner, the Shiv Sena (UBT), faces because of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order of taking away its original name and symbol. The government has accepted the challenge, making it clear that it would overpower the Opposition on the floor of the legislature.

While announcing a boycott of the CM’s customary tea party on the eve of the session, Opposition leader in the Assembly Ajit Pawar said they will go ahead as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to corner the government because there was ‘anti-government’ sentiment among the public.

Responding to the Opposition, Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis said the government will debate all issues of importance and act positively. However, they called out the Opposition for sensationalising certain issues in a bid to hog limelight. Shinde said the Opposition’s observation that attending tea party would amount to sedition was frivolous, because the MVA parties had leaders who had connections with anti-nationals like Dawood Ibrahim. “It is good that we did not have a chance to share tea with such people,” Shinde said.

Also Read: Can Congress be ‘one among equals’ for Opposition unity?

‘Threat to Opposition’

Pawar said the people were not happy with the ECI’s order and the overall performance of the ‘unconstitutional’ Shinde-Fadnavis duo since June 2022. According to him, the issues related to farming, job creation, economy, law and order were burning issues. “The incidents of political opponents getting threats are on the rise and the government doens’t have time to solve the problems. Whereas, they have ample time to campaign in by-polls in Pune and Chinchwad,” he said, adding that 3,000 files were pending for the CM’s clearance.

Shinde said the Opposition’s charge of his government being unconstitutional was baseless. “They are making baseless allegations. It is not expected of an Opposition leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature,” said the CM. Fadnavis said the security of the Opposition leaders was the government’s responsibility but expected some leaders not to make frivolous complaints and baseless allegations.

Pawar said the MVA will also not lose steam in the upper house where Thackeray’s nominee, Ambadas Danve, is the Opposition leader. Danve said his unit, in association with like-minded MLCs, will raise the issue of threats to the MVA members of the Parliament and legislature. Shinde and Fadnavis insisted that their government was far more efficient than MVA. “We have started new projects, revived the stalled ones. We have given more relief to the farmers,” said Fadnavis.

3k

No of files Oppn claims are still pending before CM