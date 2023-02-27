Can Congress be ‘one among equals’ for Opposition unity?

Rahul Gandhi has told Congress workers how he shed his ahankar during the yatra; like-minded forces may expect the party to follow suit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at the party’s 85th Plenary Session, in Nava Raipur, on Sunday. Pic/ANI

Speaking from the party’s Naya Raipur plenary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told party workers to be accommodative and continue the tapasya that will bring about a political change in the country. Picking bits and pieces from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he narrated his experience of carrying his home--a perimeter that was reserved for his safekeeping during the yatra—to invite one and all to interact and understand their thoughts. He spoke about shedding his ahankar (ego), and how he soon began to speak in the people’s voice, instead of pouring out his own gyaan. The message was clear: if you think the yatra has infused new life in the party, take the struggle forward; be one among the people, not celebrities; be ready for any kind of sacrifice, give your sweat and blood to the party. It was a loaded call for the Congress’s rank and file across the country from a person who has earned the right to preach it. It came from a naya (made-over) Rahul, who continues to be the top-most Congress leader despite Mallikarjun Kharge being the party’s official president, and his mother Sonia stepping into the advisor’s role.

Rahul’s address must have been watched keenly by the rest of the Opposition, which the Congress has asked to stand together as one unit in fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party. Obviously, the Congress felt that the third front, if any, would be an advantage to the BJP. The Congress has resolved that “it would identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces”. And if the ‘third front-less’ Opposition unity were to happen, the Congress will have to shed its ahankar that some political observers say might have crept into the party’s decision-making circles, basically because of the boost Rahul’s effort has given.

While negotiating the wider alliance, like-minded parties may expect the Congress think-tank to follow Rahul’s preaching of sacrificing something for the larger good. Secular forces, whoever they may be at that point, may expect the Congress to be ‘one among equals’ overlooking the traction it has been getting. Rahul was very right in saying that the traction and tempo must be maintained in the days to come. That alone can give the party more in hand to bargain hard. The Congress will have to up its graph in the forthcoming Assembly elections, especially in the states it had won five years ago. It has a two-way role to play henceforth. One as a tool to unite the Opposition and the other, to stay in its character of principal Opposition party. Rahul, now a political-spiritual figure, can’t leave it to his advisors to forge a united force to reckon with. He has to prove the Congress is a party with a difference when it accuses the BJP of finishing partners once they are of not much use. The bottom line is that ‘Bharat Jodo’ alone cannot make the Congress’s ‘mission BJP’ successful. The ‘Opposition Jodo’ should give it the required kick.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore

