My mother is critical, don't tell anything to her: Sister of woman on board crashed Nepal plane requests police

The fate of Vaibhavi Tripathi, her husband Ashok Kumar Tripathi and their children - Dhanush and Ritika - residents of Thane city adjoining Mumbai, and 18 others travelling with them in the Tara Air plane, is yet to be known hours after the aircraft crashed in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off

Representative image. Pic/Istock

When Mumbai police personnel on Sunday contacted the elder sister of Vaibhavi (Bandekar) Tripathi, who was on board the plane that crashed in Nepal earlier in the day, she requested them not to tell anything about the incident to her mother, saying she was already in a critical condition, an official said.

"Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police asking them to find the residence of the four family members who were on board the plane, and inform the relatives about it. Accordingly, a team of the Borivali police station got in touch with one Seema Prabhu, who resides in Vaibhavi (Bandekar) Tripathi's housing society. She gave Vaibhavi's elder sister Sanjeevani Sadani's contact number, who lives with her mother in Thane," an official said.

