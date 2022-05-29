Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police

A small plane of Nepal's Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 onboard the plane

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Pic/PTI

A couple and their two children currently residing in Thane city near Mumbai, were on board the Nepal plane that went missing on Sunday, and their relatives back home have been asked to contact the Indian embassy in the neighbouring country, a police official here said.

According to police, Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and children Dhanush and Ritika are on board the missing plane.

