Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nagpur blast Victims kin to get jobs and pension says Maharashtra minister Suresh Khade

Nagpur blast: Victims' kin to get jobs and pension, says Maharashtra minister Suresh Khade

Updated on: 20 December,2023 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade on Wednesday said one family member of each of the nine persons who died in a blast at the Solar Industries factory here will be given a job by the company

Representational Picture/iStock

Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade on Wednesday said one family member of each of the nine persons who died in Nagpur blast at the Solar Industries factory will be given a job by the company.


The family members of eight Nagpur blast victims will also be given pension, while the family of another deceased will be given compensation as per rules, Khade said in the state legislative council.


The kin of the victims will also be provided assistance from a central government fund, he said.


The company will bear the cost of education of the victims' children, the minister said.

An inquiry was on into the Nagpur blast incident, he added.

Nine persons were killed in a massive blast at the explosives manufacturing factory in Chakdoh area here on Sunday.

The state government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the victim and the company announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for them.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X termed the incident as unfortunate and condoled the deaths.

The state government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the decision, he said.

Devendra Fadnavis said nine people, including six women, died in the blast at Solar Industries.

It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the armed forces, he said.

A tense situation prevailed as locals and family members of the victims gheraoed the unit's entrance, demanding that they be allowed to enter the factory premises, where the blast left nine people dead and injured three others, the news agency reported.

32-year-old Rumita Uikey, a mother of two, also lost her life in the industrial accident.

Her father Devidas Irpati, who was waiting outside the production facility, said he learnt about the accident through others.

Rumita, who lived at Khairi near the explosives manufacturing unit, was supposed to visit her paternal home at Dhamangaon on Sunday.

Devidas said Rumita has two sons and her husband works as a farm labourer.

Looking lost, Devidas said, "We have no idea when they will hand over Rumita's body to us. We are waiting here for that," the PTI reported.

