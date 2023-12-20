Maharashtra: Man mows down three with van over enmity in Amravati

A man mowed down three people with a van reportedly over enmity in Amravati district of Maharashtra

A man mowed down three people with a van reportedly over enmity in Amravati district of Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The police said that the man allegedly killed an elderly couple and their daughter-in-law by hitting them with his mini van over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Nachona village, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand told PTI.

The accused and the victims were neighbours and had a dispute, according to police.

They had a quarrel on Tuesday over some issue, the official said.

While the victims were standing on a road in front of their house, the accused allegedly rammed his mini van into them, he said.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man, his wife aged 67 and their daughter-in-law (in her 30s).

The accused was taken into custody, the police said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

Meanwhile, a visually-impaired man was killed after he was hit by a speeding car driven by a senior citizen at Kherwadi bridge on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, a police official said, as per the PTI.

Anwar Meda Khan (46), a resident of Khar East, was crossing the road at 11:15 pm last week when he was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by Clarence Lesly Peter Fonseca (74), a resident of Bandra, the official said.

"Khan was declared dead on admission by doctors at civic run Sion Hospital. Fonseca was returning home after meeting his daughter in Borivali. He has been booked for causing death by negligence," the Kherwadi police station official said.

In an another incident in Mumbai, a man allegedly killed his wife in Goergaon East in Mumbai after she refused to give him money for alcohol, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the 42-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police from Malwani in Malad area while he was trying to flee the city, the official added.

On Thursday evening, Parveen Ansari (26) was found grievously injured in her house and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, the official said.

"Her husband Moinuddin Ansari was untraceable. Our probe found he used to fight with her over money for alcohol. On Thursday, he picked up a fight with her on the same issue and thrashed her," he said.

Anasri was held by the Borivali railway police while he was attempting to escape from the metropolis, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

