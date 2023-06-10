Nagpur: Man suffering from cancer kills self in hospital, other murders mentally unwell wife

A man suffering from cancer killed himself in a Nagpur hospital while another person murdered his mentally ill wife after an argument

A 65-year-old man suffering from cancer committed suicide at a hospital here in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

According to police, he was frustrated due to the disease.

He hanged himself in the bathroom of Rastra Sant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital from the hook using a stole on Friday.

The deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing his wife, a police official said.

The woman was mentally unwell and the accused used to give her baths, and an argument ensued on Friday after she refused to let him help, the official said.

He banged her head against a wall in their home in Kalmeshwar tehsil and killed her, the official added.

A 40-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing his wife, in the meanwhile, allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday, a police official said.

Shyamrao Shende was found hanging from the window rod of the storeroom with a pyjama string around 11.05 am, after which Dhantoli police shifted his body to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, the official said.

Shende, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2000 in Gadchiroli, was shifted to Nagpur Central Jail from Chandrapur jail on May 13 this year, he added. (PTI)