The Western Railway on Saturday said that the major block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 10 and 11 has been cancelled

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai local train: Major block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 10 and 11 cancelled x 00:00

The Western Railway on Saturday said that the major block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on June 10 and 11 has been cancelled.

A statement issued by the Railway said: “It is hereby notified that the 14 hours major block, which was scheduled to be undertaken from 00.00 hours to 14.00 hours of 10, 11 June, 2023 on both up and down slow lines, as well as up and down Harbour lines between Jogeshwari and Goregaon for the work of re-girdering of Bridge No. 46, has been cancelled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday the Railway informed that a few trains between Jogeshwari and Goregaon will remain affected on June 10 and 11 due to 14 hours block for work of re-girdering of bridge.

Also read: Mumbai local trains: Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details

It had said that in order to carry out the work of re-girdering of bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon, a 14-hour block will be undertaken on both up and down slow lines as well as up and down Harbour lines.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway’s Mumbai division has said that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, June 11.

In a press release, the railways said that the block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Blocks on main line:

Block section: Between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar

Block on and time: Up and down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm

Block details: Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.48 am to 03.49 pm will be diverted on down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on down slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 03.52 pm will be diverted on up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Block on Harbour line:

Block Section: Between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding Belapur-Kharkopar BSU line)

Block time: From 11.05 am to 04.05 pm

Block details: Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 03.49 pm and down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT from 09.45 am to 03.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and down Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

General train running details during the block

Local train services between Belapur/Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period. Special local trains will run on CSMT – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.