Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nagpur police conduct flag march after violence over Aurangzebs grave

Nagpur police conduct flag march after violence over Aurangzeb’s grave

Updated on: 19 March,2025 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nagpur Police Commissioner stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether the violence was premeditated and to identify those involved. He added that a case had been registered and arrests were being made to restore order

Pic/ PTI

Police and security personnel conducted a flag march in the violence-hit areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday to restore public confidence and maintain peace following the recent clashes.


Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether the violence was premeditated and to identify those involved. "Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated," Dr Singal said. He added that a case had been registered and arrests were being made to restore order.


"Our action to establish peace is continuing. Social media is being monitored, and we are developing the information we are receiving. Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated," Dr Singal reiterated.


The violence erupted after tensions escalated over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, leading to clashes that left several police officials injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niketan Kadam, who sustained injuries during the incident, assured that the accused would be identified and legal action would be taken against them.

DCP Kadam, who suffered a deep injury to his hand, stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had inquired about his health and praised the Nagpur police for their handling of the situation.

Explaining the events leading to the clash, Kadam said, "A crowd of around 100 people suddenly emerged from a street, carrying weapons, petrol, and sticks. They began pelting stones from all sides, injuring some of our officials. My team was present, and my immediate reaction was to push them back to prevent further violence."

He further elaborated, "I moved forward and tried to stop them. Some of them retreated, but one individual armed with an axe came forward and attacked me, causing a deep injury on my hand. Fortunately, none of my team members were harmed. The accused will be identified, and legal action will follow soon."

Following the incident, a curfew was imposed in several areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further unrest. According to an official order issued by Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

(With inputs from PTI) 

mumbai news nagpur maharashtra aurangzeb shivaji maharaj

