A student was killed and several students and teachers were injured as the bus carrying them to a picnic spot overturned on Tuesday morning, police said

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed grief over a student's death in Nagpur school bus accident and said that he was ensuring that the injured in the incident are getting best treatment at hospital.

In a post on X, Devendra Fadnavis wrote, "An unfortunate accident occurred in a vehicle during a trip to Saraswati High School in Nagpur. It is very sad that one student died. We share in the grief of those families. Some students were injured in the accident, one of them is in critical condition. The injured are being treated at the AIIMS hospital and are being given all possible help by the district administration. The Collector visited AIIMS and interacted with the parents. I am constantly in touch with him."

नागपुरातील सरस्वती हायस्कूलच्या सहलीतील वाहनाचा एक दुर्दैवी अपघात झाला. त्यात एका विद्यार्थिनीचा मृत्यू झाला, हे अतिशय दुःखद आहे. त्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

या अपघातात काही विद्यार्थी जखमी झाले, त्यातील एकाची प्रकृती गंभीर आहे. जखमींवर एम्स रुग्णालयात उपचार… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2024

The accident took place when students and teachers of Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar area in Nagpur were heading for a picnic spot in neighbouring Wardha district in five buses.

One of the buses, with some 50 persons on board, overturned near Deoli Pendhari village on Hingani Road in a hilly section on the outskirts of the city, said an official of Hingna police station.

The deceased boy was a Class 7 student, he said, without disclosing the name. A girl and a teacher sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, while others were taken to a nearby rural hospital, as per the PTI.

The injured students are receiving treatment at the AIIMS Hospital, and the district administration is providing all possible assistance.

The District Collector on Tuesday also visited the hospital to meet with the parents and offer support.

Fadnavis said that he is in continuous contact with the concerned authorities to ensure the students receive the best care possible.

The police said that the investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)