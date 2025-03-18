Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised

The CM informed the legislative assembly that 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in Nagpur violence. Pic/PTI

Nagpur violence: Those who attacked police personnel will not be spared, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Nagpur violence appears to be a premeditated conspiracy and the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments.

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence, during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised, news agency PTI reported.

The CM informed the legislative assembly that 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in Nagpur violence, and one of the senior officers was attacked with an axe.

According to PTI, CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that those who attacked the police personnel will not be spared.

"The mob targeted specific houses and establishments. It [the attack] appears to be a premeditated conspiracy," the CM said on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde claimed that there was a conspiracy to target a specific community, PTI reported.

Nagpur violence: Over 50 people held, five FIRs lodged

More than 50 people have been taken into custody and five first information reports (FIR) were registered in connection with the Nagpur violence, Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Tuesday.

The violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, which is located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials earlier said.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Singal said, "The police have taken more than 50 persons into custody and registered five FIRs at various police stations in connection with the violence."

Meanwhile, Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere, and appealed to the opposition not to politicise the matter.



Bawankule, who conducted a review meeting with the police commissioner and district collector, also appealed to members of all the communities to maintain harmony, PTI reported.



"Social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere and there was no failure on part of the home department, as police stood as a shield between the Hindu and Muslim communities [during the violence], wherein several policemen also got injured," he said.

(With PTI inputs)