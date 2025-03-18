Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis described the Nagpur violence as a “well-planned attack” after over 30 police personnel were injured. Five FIRs have been filed, and a curfew has been imposed in key areas

File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the recent violence in Nagpur as a "well-planned attack," stating that rumours were deliberately spread to incite unrest. According to ANI reports, the violence erupted during protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal over demands to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt. It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands."

As per ANI, the Chief Minister confirmed that 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), were injured in the violence. One DCP was attacked with an axe. "Three DCPs were among the injured. Of the five civilians injured, three have been discharged while one remains in the ICU," Fadnavis stated.

The police have registered five separate FIRs related to the violence. "We have collected a trolley full of stones from the violence sites. Specific houses and institutions were targeted, which further indicates that the attack was planned," Fadnavis said, according to ANI.

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the official notification issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the curfew will remain in effect until further notice. The restrictions apply to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar, as per ANI reports.

Fadnavis linked the public anger to the recently released movie Chhava, which portrays the historical conflict involving Aurangzeb. "The Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb, but everyone must maintain peace. If anyone takes the law into their hands, action will be taken regardless of caste or religion," Fadnavis said.

BJP MLA Pravin Datke, who visited the violence-hit Hansapuri area, claimed that the attack was "pre-planned." "It’s clear that this was planned. Shops belonging to Hindu owners were targeted while Muslim-owned stalls were left untouched. The cameras in the area were destroyed, which shows that this was coordinated," Datke told ANI.

Datke also criticised the police for their alleged inaction. "The police were not standing with Hindu citizens. I don’t know why. A large part of the mob came from outside the area. If the police fail to act, Hindus will be forced to take the next step," the BJP MLA from Nagpur Central stated.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule defended the government’s handling of the situation. "Social media was used to spread false information and provoke violence. The police acted as a shield between communities. Several policemen were injured while controlling the situation," Bawankule said, as per ANI reports.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as MLAs from the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition engaged in heated exchanges. While Shiv Sena leaders demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, the opposition blamed the government for failing to maintain peace. "The riots reflect the government’s failure," opposition leaders said, according to ANI.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule defended the government’s handling of the situation. "Social media was used to spread false information and provoke violence. The police acted as a shield between communities. Several policemen were injured while controlling the situation," Bawankule said.

(With inputs from ANI)