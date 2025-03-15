The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's comment comes after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the "worst words" for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were used by late RSS leader MS Golwalkar in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts'

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was speaking to media persons in Mumbai, on Saturday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut urges PM Modi to watch 'Chhava', denounce Golwalkar’s remarks on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj x 00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi should watch the movie 'Chhava' based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and claim that what late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader MS Golwalkar wrote is wrong.



The development comes after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that "the worst words for Sambhaji Maharaj were used by late RSS leader MS Golwalkar in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts' and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar also used the worst words for Sambhaji Maharaj."

Speaking to media persons, Raut said, "Asaduddin Owaisi has a different ideology. We believe in Veer Savarkar. Nobody can tell what PM Narendra Modi's mindset is. He has marketed a lot of films that align with his party, be it Tashkent Files, Kashmir Files, Chhava or The Accidental Prime Minister... If MS Golwalkar presented his views on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it is PM Modi's responsibility to watch the movie and claim that what Golwalkar wrote is wrong..."

Speaking at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on February 22, PM Modi had lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema.



"Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, 'Chhaava' ki dhoom machi hui hai (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and Chhaava is making waves these days)," PM Modi had said at the event.



Meanwhile, in response to Owaisi's statement, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that Veer Savarkar's service and contribution to the country cannot be forgotten.



"The service and contribution that Veer Savarkar has done for this country cannot be forgotten. If someone sees his works through the lens of a particular religion, then it is their thinking. Similarly, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride of our country," Sirsa told ANI on Saturday.

