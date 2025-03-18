Stating that after the movie 'Chhaava', there is anger against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Fadnavis informed that stones were pelted and vehicles were torched by miscreants in Nagpur on Monday night

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that a truck loaded with stones was confiscated by the police, indicating that the Nagpur violence was a planned incident. Pic/X

Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has termed the Nagpur violence, which erupted over the Aurangzeb tomb row, as a pre planned attack.

Stating that after the movie 'Chhaava', there is anger against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Fadnavis said, “Stones were pelted and vehicles were torched by the miscreants. Three DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police)-level officers were injured. In fact, one of them was attacked by an axe. Attack on police personnel and disruption of law and order will not be tolerated, be it anybody from any community or religion.”

The CM made the statement in the state legislature on Tuesday while speaking on the Nagpur violence, which sparked communal tension in his hometown.

The controversy over the tomb has escalated, especially after the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie, based on Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was brutally tortured for weeks by Aurangzeb.

On Monday, violence erupted in Nagpur over the tomb controversy. Several vehicles were torched and many citizens and police personnel were injured in the violence.

Elaborating on the incident, the CM mentioned that a truck loaded with stones was confiscated by the police, which clearly indicates that the Nagpur violence incident was a planned attack. “Everyone should make efforts to respect each other. But, if anyone takes law and order in their hand, it will not be tolerated and no one will be spared,” Fadnavis, who heads the home department, added.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde maintained that the glorifification of Aurangzeb will not be tolerated. “Those involved in such act, should be dealt with firmly,” Shinde added.