Naigaon fire: Over a dozen motorcycles gutted, no casualties reported

Updated on: 18 April,2023 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the blaze and billowing smoke from the parking lot

Naigaon fire: Over a dozen motorcycles gutted, no casualties reported

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Pic/Hanif Patel

Naigaon fire: Over a dozen motorcycles gutted, no casualties reported
Over a dozen motorcycles were gutted and several other two-wheelers, kept in a parking lot, got damaged as fire erupted in Maharashtra's Naigaon on Monday night.


The local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the blaze and billowing smoke from the parking lot. Locals removed more than 50 motorcycles; some of them were partly damaged in the inferno.



However, no casualties were reported in the blaze.


The local police as well as fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and doused the inferno, which looked massive from a far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident, A fire broke out at Kurla Scrap Corporation, near Mayakkam Temple in Mandala during the wee hours on Tuesday, April 18. The fire was successfully doused. Authorities reported that no casualties were reported in the incident.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

