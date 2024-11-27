According to the FIR, the foreign nationals stayed in the hotel from September 26 to October 5

Hotel Vivanta in Virar East. PIC/HANIF PATEL

The police have booked the owner and the manager of Vivanta Hotel in Nalasopara for allowing the stay of foreign nationals without informing the local authorities as per the mandatory rule of Form C.

According to the FIR registered at Tulinj, the foreign nationals stayed in the hotel from September 26 to October 5. “We came to know about the illegal stay of the foreign nationals when we checked the registers,” said the zonal DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi.

“The FIR has been registered against the hotel manager Sonu Lallankumar Jha, 26, and owners Suresh Shetty and Ratnakar Shetty,” she added. “If a foreigner resides in a hotel in our area, we should be informed by the hotel within 24 hours. We are concerned about their safety and security,” the DCP added.

It’s the same hotel where BJP heavyweights, including Vinod Tawade were alleged to have been caught red-handed while distributing cash on the eve of recently concluded state Assembly polls.

What is Form C?

A hotel owner or manager needs to fill up the form mentioning full details of the foreign guest(s), and submit it to the authorities within 24 hours after the arrival of a foreigner.