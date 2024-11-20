BVA workers storm hotel, find BJP heavyweight Vinod Tawde, other party leaders with cash

Chaos at the hotel after BVA supporters claimed to have unearthed the scam. Pics/Hanif Patel

The political temperature in Nalasopara reached a boiling point on the eve of the Maharashtra state Assembly elections, as sitting MLA Kshitij Thakur and his supporters accused BJP heavyweight Vinod Tawde of distributing cash to sway voters in the constituency. The allegations came after cash amounting to Rs 9.53 lakh was recovered at a hotel.

Hundreds of Thakur’s supporters stormed a Virar-based hotel where Tawde was unexpectedly found present along with other BJP leaders, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) . Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) supremo Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij also arrived at the spot when the political hullabaloo was underway at Vivanta hotel.



Police presence outside the hotel

Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police and electoral officials swung into action, registering three FIRs at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara East. In one of the FIRs, Vinod Tawde, BJP candidate from Nalasopara constituency Rajan Naik and nearly two dozen workers of the saffron brigade have been booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the RP Act for violating the MCC.

The functionaries of BJP and BVA have also been booked for addressing the media at the crime spot while the MCC is in force. “All of them have been served a notice,” said a police officer. The dramatic situation unfolded after workers of the regional BVA stormed Virar-based Vivanta hotel where Tawde, other BJP leaders, and party workers were present. The BVA workers claimed to have caught Tawde red-handed at the hotel, where the BJP leader had allegedly arrived from Wada taluka in Palghar district, said a source.



Vivanta hotel in Virar East

“When we came to know that Tawde arrived in Virar, we stormed the hotel and saw him with wads of cash, diaries and other incriminating documents. We informed the police as well as electoral officials to take legal action,” said a source close to MLA Kshitij Thakur. In a viral video, Thakur’s supporters were seen hurling cash at the face of Tawde, who looked visibly disturbed at the hotel in Virar East.

“All the CCTV cameras at the hotel were intentionally switched off while cash was being distributed among voters in Virar. We caught them red-handed and have recovered several diaries containing incriminating details about the cash distribution,” a BVA worker told mid-day.

“The unexpected storming by Thakur and his supporters had left Tawde and other BJP functionaries stunned at the hotel. We have learnt that Tawde made around 25 unanswered calls to Vasai MLA and BVA Supremo Hitendra Thakur to safeguard him during the panic situation,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.



Documents recovered by BVA party workers which allegedly indicate cash was distributed

Another BVA worker alleged that nearly 700 saffron brigade workers were brought to Nalasopara constituency to lure voters residing under different polling booths. “These party workers spread in different polling booths in Nalasopara to entice poor people to vote for cash. But we exposed them before it was too late,” alleged another BVA worker.

After the situation normalised, the BJP as well as BVA functionaries started to address media persons, but the electoral officials immediately stopped this and directed the local police to take action against the functionaries of both parties.

“We have registered two FIRs against Vinod Tawde and others. A third FIR was registered against BJP and BVA functionaries for holding press conferences. A notice has been served to not enter the area till November 23,” MBVV Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey said.

Tawde called the charges against him baseless. “While returning to Mumbai from Wada (in Palghar), I received a call from Rajan Naik who invited me for tea at a hotel in Vasai where party workers had assembled. We naturally discussed election-related matters, particularly technical processes for polling day,” he said.

“Suddenly, some people surrounded me, shouting loudly. I learned they were from BVA and contacted Hitendra Thakur. He and (BVA) MLA Kshitij Thakur arrived at the hotel. After a discussion, I left with them in the same vehicle to defuse tensions,” he added.

Tawde also called for examination of the hotel’s CCTV footage and an inquiry by the election commission. The Opposition MVA slammed Tawde and BJP, accusing both of indulging in “cash-for-votes” and “note jihad”.