Nana Patole alleges Maha govt indulging in 'five-star luxury' on public money for Marathwada cabinet meet

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday slammed the state government and accused them of spending crores of rupees on Aurangabad cabinet meeting and rubbing salt on the wounds of those affected by the drought-like situation in Marathwada.

Nana Patole. File Pic

Patole, according to the PTI report, was talking about the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in Aurangabad on September 16. Patole alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ministers and other officials will be lodging at a five-star hotel on taxpayers’ money.

"Even as farmers are dying, the state government indulges in five-star luxury on public money. It will just make some false promises and walk away. In Marathwada, farmer suicides are on the rise and the demand for the Maratha reservation has also intensified,” Patole was quoted as saying.

He alleged that CM Shinde, ministers and other officials will be lodging in a lavish five-star hotel using taxpayers' money in spite of the grim situation in the state, especially Marathwada. Patole further added that spending millions on a cabinet meeting while public is struggling with inflation is like rubbing salt in their wounds.

Patole, according to PTI report, questioned the need for extravagant display of wealth of the incumbent government and said that previous chief ministers stayed at government guesthouse when earlier cabinet meetings were held in Aurangabad.

The former assembly speaker questioned, "Crores of rupees are being spent on hotel stays and other arrangements such as vehicles for officers and staff. There was no need for such extravagance. Why can't they stay in a simple government guesthouse to understand the issues of Marathwada's people?”

Alluding to the viral video, he alleged that the Shinde-led government was not interested in helping people but in putting up a show. He said that CM Shinde and his cabinet will come to Aurangabad, hold a meeting, talk and then walk away after making empty promises to the public of Marathwada like they previously did.

Patole slammed the government saying they have not provided assistance to the farmers who incurred massive losses due to drought-like situation in Marathwada. “The onion subsidy announced by the government has not been distributed," Patole told PTI.

Patole alleged that the government claims it does not have funds to provide scholarships to students from Other Backward Classes. He pointed out how government is hiring contract workers at minimum wages citing increased salary expenses of employees.

The Congress leader said, “Despite all this, the thick-skinned government is wasting public money by organising programmes to showcase its achievements. This insensitive government has splurged on advertising events, and now it will waste public money on cabinet meetings.”

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar echoing similar sentiments slammed the government asked if they were visiting Aurangabad as visitors.

With PTI inputs