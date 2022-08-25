Breaking News
Nana Patole: Mumbai getting flooded since BJP, Shiv Sena took over BMC

Updated on: 25 August,2022 01:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

When the Mayor of Mumbai was from Congress, Mumbai never witnessed floods, said Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. File Pic


Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday slammed BJP and Shiv Sena, saying Mumbai is getting flooded during rains because both parties took over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


When the Mayor of Mumbai was from Congress, Mumbai never witnessed floods, said Nana Patole.

"What wrong did Milind Deora say? Several times, Mumbai Mayors were from our party. At that time Mumbai didn't get flooded whenever it rained. But ever since BMC came under BJP & Shiv Sena, they drowned Mumbai. Roads are in poor condition too," Nana Patole told news agency ANI.


His remarks came a day after Congress leader Milind Deora demanded a CBI probe into a Rs 12,000 crore spent by BMC in 2017 on Mumbai roads.

Also Read: BJP more brutal than British rulers, undeclared Emergency in country since 2014: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

"Between 2017-22, BMC spent Rs 12,000 crore on Mumbai’s roads — a staggering 10% of NHAI’s annual budget! Mumbaikars brave potholes every year & deserve to know who is looting India’s richest civic body. I demand a CBI probe. Roads are just the tip of the iceberg," Deora tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, alleging that it was working in a "more brutal way" than the British rulers in pre-Independence India, and claimed that the country was under an undeclared Emergency since 2014.

Talking to reporters here, he said it is becoming clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department to topple the non-BJP party-led governments in states and break the opposition parties.

The BJP has adopted the divide-and-rule policy like the British rulers in India, Patole said, adding that action was being taken against the leaders or political parties who do not support the party.

(With inputs from PTI)

