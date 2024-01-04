Breaking News
Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna

Updated on: 04 January,2024 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Police in Maharashtra’s Nashik has booked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for allegedly making objectionable statements about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna

Representational Picture/iStock

Police in Maharashtra’s Nashik has booked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for allegedly making objectionable statements about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, a police official said on Thursday.


The case under section 295A (outraging religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code was filed on the complaint of local resident Aman Pardeshi, the Malegaon taluka police station official said.


As per the complainant, Andhare had made such remarks in an interview with a television channel, the official told newswire PTI.


Meanwhile amid the saffron fury and street protests over his claim that Lord Ram was non-vegetarian, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad sought to defend his remark citing a research paper on Valmiki Ramayana by IIT Kanpur.

However, he also sought forgiveness from the people, saying he regretted his remarks if they hurt anyone's sentiments.

An NCP old-timer and a key aide of the party patriarch Sharad Pawar, Awhad insisted that he did not put forward his own interpretation in the matter but based his opinion on an 'authentic' version of Valmiki Ramayana.

Also read: Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report public

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Awhad pointed to the extensive research conducted by IIT Kanpur on this version of the Ramayana.

"Look, I am telling you I did not bring my own interpretation or views into it. I did not incorporate any ideas of my own. I based my opinion on whatever is written in Valmiki Ramayana," the NCP leader, stoutly defending his position in the face of a firestorm of protest from the BJP and the country's seer community.

However, saying he regretted his remarks if they hurt public sentiments, the NCP leader said, "I do express regret if my words offended someone's feelings. I did not wish to hurt anyone's sentiments."

Stressing that he did not alter or misinterpret the Valmiki Ramayana, which was scripted eons back, Awhad outlined the six khands (chapters) of the ancient text -- Balakand, Ayodhyakand, Aranyakand, Kishkindakhand, Sunderkand, and Yudhkand.

"Valmiki Ramayana has six khands. What does the 120th verse of the Ayodhya khand say? My remarks were based on the verses from Valmiki Ramayana. Please read the Valmiki Ramayana and you will know for yourself," the NCP leader said.

"I have an authentic version of the Ramayana, which was written eighteen hundred years ago. This book was printed in Kolkata in 1891. IIT Kanpur has even published a research paper on it. And what I said is already in the public domain," the NCP leader added.

He asserted that his words were a reflection of the ideas and principles that he holds dear, reiterating, however, that he did not intend to offend anyone's sentiments.

On the complaint filed against him in Maharashtra, Awhad said, "Let a case be filed against me here, US or anywhere else. I don't fear cases. I stick to my words and practise what I preach. I am not in the habit of saying things I don't mean." (With inputs from agencies)

