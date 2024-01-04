Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report public

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi would decide Friday whether to open the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque case and provide copies to the Hindu and Muslim sides

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi is set to make a decisive ruling on Friday regarding the release of the sealed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The ASI had sought a delay in making the report public, urging the court to wait for at least four more weeks, as revealed by Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer representing the Hindu side.

Initially scheduled for consideration on Thursday, the matter was adjourned due to the judge's engagement in an event, leading to the postponement of the decision until Friday.

The court is tasked with deciding whether to unseal the ASI survey report and provide copies to both the Hindu and Muslim parties involved.

The legal proceedings have taken a complex turn, with the ASI filing a fresh application on Wednesday, requesting a four-week extension before disclosing the survey report. This move prompted the court to reserve its order, and the final decision was expected on Thursday.

The request for the report's disclosure originated from four women plaintiffs, represented by their advocate, in the original Shirngar Gauri suit (No. 18/2022 Rakhi Singh and others vs. UP state and others).

The ASI's application emphasized compliance with the Allahabad High Court's order from December 19, 2023, in a related case (suit no. 610/1991 Ancient Idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid).

Government counsel Amit Srivastava clarified that the request for a four-week delay was substantiated with reasons, aligning with the diligent efforts of the ASI to present the survey report in accordance with the High Court order.

The ASI expressed concerns about potential rumors and misrepresentations in the public domain if the survey report is unsealed before complying with the High Court order. Srivastava emphasized the ASI's commitment to diligently work on submitting the report copy in line with the High Court order and argued for maintaining the sealed status of the report before the current court until then.

The Varanasi court's decision on Friday is eagerly anticipated, as it holds significant implications for the disclosure of the ASI survey report and the broader legal landscape surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque case. (With inputs from agencies)