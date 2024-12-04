"Nation will pay huge price if it tries patience of farmers": Jagdeep Dhankhar

"Honourable Agriculture Minister, did the previous Agriculture Ministers make any written promises? If so, what happened to them?" the Vice-President said

Amid the raging farmer protests, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asked the government to hold talks with the distressed and suffering farmers. The Vice-President was speaking at the Centenary Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research--Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT), Mumbai. He asked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan if any promise had been made to farmers, and said the talks with farmers should happen take place without any delay. "Honourable Agriculture Minister, did the previous Agriculture Ministers make any written promises? If so, what happened to them?" the Vice-President said.

Drawing attention to the agitating farmers, the Vice-President said, "India has never been at such a height in the world before. Our reputation in the world has never been as high. When this is happening, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? Why is the farmer stressed? This is a serious issue, and to take it lightly means that we are not being practical, and our policy-making is not on the right track. No force in the country can suppress the voice of the farmer. A nation will pay a huge price if it tries the patience of a farmer." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given message to the world that solutions can only come through dialogue," Dhankar further said.

"Can we create a boundary between the farmer and the government? I do not understand why there is no dialogue with the farmers...My concern is why this initiative has not happened so far. You (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am reminded of Sardar Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India. Agriculture Minister, did the Agriculture Minister who was there before you make any promise in writing? If a promise was made then what happened to it?" he added.

