Citing Murphy's Law--"Anything that can go wrong will go wrong"--Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suggested that a deliberate "algorithm" seemed to be in place, intentionally impeding the proper conduct of business

In an impassioned address on Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grave concerns over the repeated disruptions in the Upper House, which he argued were undermining the very functioning of the Parliament.

Citing Murphy's Law--"Anything that can go wrong will go wrong"--Dhankhar suggested that a deliberate "algorithm" seemed to be in place, intentionally impeding the proper conduct of business.

"Hon'ble Members, you are all undoubtedly cognizant of Murphy's Law," Dhankhar said, highlighting the repeated failure to carry out legislative work. "It appears there exists a deliberate algorithm to actualize Murphy's Law in this August House, consequently impeding the proper functioning of Parliament."

The Chairman's comments came as a response to the ongoing disruptions, which have prevented the House from transacting crucial business.

"We find ourselves achieving precisely the antithesis of what our Constitution ordains," he added, emphasizing the constitutional duty of Parliament to function efficiently.

Calling for a return to order and decorum, Dhankhar appealed to the members' sense of responsibility, urging them to respect the sacrifices made by the framers of the Constitution and countless patriots who laid down their lives for the country's democratic institutions.

"In reverence to the framers of our Constitution and the innumerable patriots who made the supreme sacrifice, I implore this House to permit me to proceed with the business listed on today's agenda," the Chairman said.

Dhankhar also voiced his frustration over the spectacle created by the disruptions, pointing out that "nothing is going on record" as the House remains in turmoil.

"Honourable members, what we are doing is a spectacle to people's absolute disdain. Nothing is going on record. Nothing is going on record," he said.

He concluded with an appeal, saying, "I appeal to you in the name of the framers of the Constitution and the people of this country--allow the Parliament to function. Don't make it dysfunctional."

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday till 12 pm amid continuous sloganeering by opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the fifth straight day.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there are issues which all the Opposition parties want to discuss.

"One of the pending issues is a request for a debate on the 75th year of the Constitution and if the govt runs that then Parliament will function. We have had debates in the past on so many anniversaries. The government should cooperate with the Opposition to make the Parliament function," Tharoor said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the Congress is ready to run the house but the government must agree to its demands for discussion on certain issues.

"We already met with the Speaker and our only demand is that he has to take action to run the House smoothly. We are ready to run the House provided there should be a discussion on the Constitution which they promised us," he said.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that the responsibility of running the house lay with the ruling party.

"The House should function. TMC has many binding issues including issues relating to the state. We have issues of unemployment, price rise, fertilisers. Adani issue should be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee. It is the responsibility of the major ruling party to see that the House runs. This BJP govt is not interested in running the House," he said.

On the early adjournment of Parliament in the last few days, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that they have met the Speaker and their only demand is that he takes action to run the House smoothly.

"We want the Speaker to run the House," Gogoi said.

Opposition members have been continuously pushing to have a discussion on the floor on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation, raising slogans in the Parliament.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

